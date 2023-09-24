9-24 Optimization and BUG fixing

BUG Fix: The military order in the military camp does not enable the search for corpses and the enemy cannot be captured.

BUG Fix: After loading the save file, the barbarian soldier level is restored to level one, but the problem is not recorded in the save file.

Numeric adjustment: Among the treasures in the local ancient tomb, a "Heart of Steel" is added

Numerical adjustment: Refugees can have special characteristics, and the probability is 1 in 10,000

Optimization: Carriage routes are prohibited from being drawn into horse-drawn carriage stations.

Optimization: Global status statistics items cancel click response to avoid accidental touches.

BUG FIX: There is a dead zone in Titan's attack, causing it to slide instead of attacking.

Optimization: Soldier grouping support, 6, 7, 8, 9, 0 numbers

Optimization: Avoid R, H, V shortcut key conflicts when building blueprints

New feature: shortcut key to delete a function

Optimization: Enemy soldiers who fall into the water will automatically come ashore