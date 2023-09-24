 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 24 September 2023

9-24 Optimization and BUG fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 12266703

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

BUG Fix: The military order in the military camp does not enable the search for corpses and the enemy cannot be captured.
BUG Fix: After loading the save file, the barbarian soldier level is restored to level one, but the problem is not recorded in the save file.
Numeric adjustment: Among the treasures in the local ancient tomb, a "Heart of Steel" is added
Numerical adjustment: Refugees can have special characteristics, and the probability is 1 in 10,000
Optimization: Carriage routes are prohibited from being drawn into horse-drawn carriage stations.
Optimization: Global status statistics items cancel click response to avoid accidental touches.
BUG FIX: There is a dead zone in Titan's attack, causing it to slide instead of attacking.
Optimization: Soldier grouping support, 6, 7, 8, 9, 0 numbers
Optimization: Avoid R, H, V shortcut key conflicts when building blueprints
New feature: shortcut key to delete a function
Optimization: Enemy soldiers who fall into the water will automatically come ashore

