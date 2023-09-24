Update v1.0.2 - Difficulty Changes

Hey Lobbers! Hope you've been enjoying the game! Here's another small patch to fix some reported issues with the game's difficulty and pacing.
- Adjusted objective selection at the start of each level
This is to ensure objectives stay varied enough and don't become too difficult too fast. Overall this will lower the game's difficulty in early levels
- Increased controller rumble across the board
We noticed that in-game rumble was functioning at about half the intended intensity
