Puppet Master: The Game update for 24 September 2023

BALANCE PATCH OPEN BETA 1.0.1

Build 12266632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

Added Cooldown graphic for Totem Warrior and Totem Sutekh Claw secondary attacks.

Totem Sutekh

Death Charge
Increased cooldown from 8 to 15 seconds

Death Lightning
Increased cooldown from 8 to 10 seconds

Claws
Decreased Lunge from 500 to 300 force

Totem Ravager

Ritual Daggers
Decreased stun time on primary attack from 0.7 seconds to 0.1 seconds
Decreased standing damage on primary attacks from 3 to 2
Decreased downed damage on primary attacks from 3 to 2

Decreased downed damage on secondary minimum charge attack from 3 to 2
Decreased downed damage on secondary maximum charge attack from 6 to 4
Increased stun on secondary minimum charge from 0.5 seconds to 0.1 seconds
Increased stun on secondary maximum charge from 1 second to 1.5 seconds
Decreased Charge time from 3 seconds to 2 seconds

Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that caused Mephisto’s default weapon skin to be locked.
Fixed an issue that caused Totem Warrior Bloody Alt skin to appear misaligned.

