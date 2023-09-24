BALANCE PATCH OPEN BETA 1.0.1

Added Cooldown graphic for Totem Warrior and Totem Sutekh Claw secondary attacks.

Totem Sutekh

Death Charge

Increased cooldown from 8 to 15 seconds

Death Lightning

Increased cooldown from 8 to 10 seconds

Claws

Decreased Lunge from 500 to 300 force

Totem Ravager

Ritual Daggers

Decreased stun time on primary attack from 0.7 seconds to 0.1 seconds

Decreased standing damage on primary attacks from 3 to 2

Decreased downed damage on primary attacks from 3 to 2

Decreased downed damage on secondary minimum charge attack from 3 to 2

Decreased downed damage on secondary maximum charge attack from 6 to 4

Increased stun on secondary minimum charge from 0.5 seconds to 0.1 seconds

Increased stun on secondary maximum charge from 1 second to 1.5 seconds

Decreased Charge time from 3 seconds to 2 seconds

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Mephisto’s default weapon skin to be locked.

Fixed an issue that caused Totem Warrior Bloody Alt skin to appear misaligned.