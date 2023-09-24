 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Disk update for 24 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.2a hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12266578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disabled the 'flee' pattern of the red drake elite on Survivor Mode's Plain map. They will now more aggressively search for the player and no longer fly off the map.
  • Corrected the damage type display for the frost mace spell.
  • Fixed the issue where belt-type items gave a 20% flat damage buff to attack types but not to all damage types as intended.
  • Fixed the incorrect damage display on the stat panel. Now, it will display the damage buff the hovered-over spell is receiving.
  • Fixed the assassin enemy not seeking the player while performing a slash attack.
  • Added a system to automatically recycle items that were not picked up on the ascending elevator.
  • Fixed the crafting circle displaying wrong prices when recycling or reloading the scene.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link