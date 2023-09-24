Spell Disk 0.4.2a hotfix

- Disabled the 'flee' pattern of the red drake elite on Survivor Mode's Plain map. They will now more aggressively search for the player and no longer fly off the map.
- Corrected the damage type display for the frost mace spell.
- Fixed the issue where belt-type items gave a 20% flat damage buff to attack types but not to all damage types as intended.
- Fixed the incorrect damage display on the stat panel. Now, it will display the damage buff the hovered-over spell is receiving.
- Fixed the assassin enemy not seeking the player while performing a slash attack.
- Added a system to automatically recycle items that were not picked up on the ascending elevator.
- Fixed the crafting circle displaying wrong prices when recycling or reloading the scene.
