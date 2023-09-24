 Skip to content

FOG update for 24 September 2023

Windmill Update

Build 12266520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a windmill to supply the town with water.

Fixed a bug where status effects were invisible.
Fixed a bug with explosive notable.

Added heal spell.

