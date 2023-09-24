 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GunWorld VR update for 24 September 2023

Hotfix Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12266464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog - Hotfix Update 1.2

New:
-You can now directly join a room from the starting main menu. Added the multiplayer room selector UI to the starting map.

Changes:
-Added more fixes for physics related issues that may be causing crashes in Multiplayer Mode
-Slightly reduced volume of players when speaking in voice chat
-Increased the turning speed of your body avatar in game
-Slightly increased the movement speed of your character, as well as acceleration and deceleration, for better movement control

Changed files in this update

Anthony's Shooter Defense Content Depot 1585531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link