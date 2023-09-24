Hotfix Update 1.1

Changelog - Hotfix Update 1.2

New:

-You can now directly join a room from the starting main menu. Added the multiplayer room selector UI to the starting map.

Changes:

-Added more fixes for physics related issues that may be causing crashes in Multiplayer Mode

-Slightly reduced volume of players when speaking in voice chat

-Increased the turning speed of your body avatar in game

-Slightly increased the movement speed of your character, as well as acceleration and deceleration, for better movement control