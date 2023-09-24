September 23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12266383 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 01:46:13 UTC by Wendy

I actually listed the changes as I made the update this time...

Made D-Pads function correctly in game

Made attract mode less intrusive

Overhauled the menu system (start/shoot can progress menus, bomb moves back through menus)

Added Training Mode (currently inaccessible)

The escape key (when using keyboard) and the back/select button (when using controller) now quit the game when pressed

Made Option Punch less random and fixed an oversight with its DPS

Added stuff to the blank parts of the pause menu

Extra options may be added to arcade mode later depending on how much I want to feature creep the game.