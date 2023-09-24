September 23 Update

I actually listed the changes as I made the update this time...
- Made D-Pads function correctly in game
- Made attract mode less intrusive
- Overhauled the menu system (start/shoot can progress menus, bomb moves back through menus)
- Added Training Mode (currently inaccessible)
- The escape key (when using keyboard) and the back/select button (when using controller) now quit the game when pressed
- Made Option Punch less random and fixed an oversight with its DPS
- Added stuff to the blank parts of the pause menu
Extra options may be added to arcade mode later depending on how much I want to feature creep the game.
Changed files in this update