The Rush update for 24 September 2023

September 23 Update

September 23 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I actually listed the changes as I made the update this time...

  • Made D-Pads function correctly in game
  • Made attract mode less intrusive
  • Overhauled the menu system (start/shoot can progress menus, bomb moves back through menus)
  • Added Training Mode (currently inaccessible)
  • The escape key (when using keyboard) and the back/select button (when using controller) now quit the game when pressed
  • Made Option Punch less random and fixed an oversight with its DPS
  • Added stuff to the blank parts of the pause menu

Extra options may be added to arcade mode later depending on how much I want to feature creep the game.

Changed files in this update

