Update 1.2

The Shield Update is the second content update for Super Astrovade. A new survival level called "Shield Survival" can be unlocked and allows you to test your skills against shielded enemies in a new arena.

What's New?

Shield Survival, a new survival level to unlock

Cloud Save is now implemented

2 new songs for survival mode

Added new SFX for completing a wave and when breaking an enemy shield

Enemies now have a special deadly attack pattern when they fight solo

More stats are now shown on game over (wave reached, kills, best combo and best chain)

What Changed?

SFX improvements

UI inputs can now also be remapped along with gameplay controls

The tutorial was tweaked again to hopefully be more helpful for new players

Various minor tweaks to UI and gameplay visuals

-Matt