Super Astrovade update for 24 September 2023

Update 1.2

Patchnotes

Update v.1.2 - Shield

The Shield Update is the second content update for Super Astrovade. A new survival level called "Shield Survival" can be unlocked and allows you to test your skills against shielded enemies in a new arena.

What's New?

  • Shield Survival, a new survival level to unlock
  • Cloud Save is now implemented
  • 2 new songs for survival mode
  • Added new SFX for completing a wave and when breaking an enemy shield
  • Enemies now have a special deadly attack pattern when they fight solo
  • More stats are now shown on game over (wave reached, kills, best combo and best chain)

What Changed?

  • SFX improvements
  • UI inputs can now also be remapped along with gameplay controls
  • The tutorial was tweaked again to hopefully be more helpful for new players
  • Various minor tweaks to UI and gameplay visuals

-Matt

