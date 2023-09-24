Update 1.2

Update v.1.2 - Shield
The Shield Update is the second content update for Super Astrovade. A new survival level called "Shield Survival" can be unlocked and allows you to test your skills against shielded enemies in a new arena.
What's New?
- Shield Survival, a new survival level to unlock
- Cloud Save is now implemented
- 2 new songs for survival mode
- Added new SFX for completing a wave and when breaking an enemy shield
- Enemies now have a special deadly attack pattern when they fight solo
- More stats are now shown on game over (wave reached, kills, best combo and best chain)
What Changed?
- SFX improvements
- UI inputs can now also be remapped along with gameplay controls
- The tutorial was tweaked again to hopefully be more helpful for new players
- Various minor tweaks to UI and gameplay visuals
-Matt
