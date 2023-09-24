new reload animation system
i optimized and recoded some things
new map
bug fixes
i wont be able to update this game for like 1 month due personal problems, sorry, ill be back with more updates, weekly like now
Project Psycho update for 24 September 2023
normal update
new reload animation system
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update