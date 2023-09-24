 Skip to content

Project Psycho update for 24 September 2023

normal update

24 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new reload animation system
i optimized and recoded some things
new map
bug fixes
i wont be able to update this game for like 1 month due personal problems, sorry, ill be back with more updates, weekly like now

