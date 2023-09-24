UPDATE 0.3.9.23 - Steam Workshop!!

We are excited to announce that with this update comes access to the PinBuilder Steam Workshop! Along with this have been a few small changes here and there, including improvements to arcade lighting and more. Please check out this video for some quick info:

This update may also resolve a possible file install issue for some.

Please feel free to upload your tables to the PinBuilder Steam Workshop, but please make sure you share only complete tables which you feel others would enjoy playing or learning from.

Smaller Improvements

Improved spinner physics

Improved Main Menu UI design

Adjusted initial file copy routine

Removed blank playfield from My Tables

Added more tasks that trigger Unsaved Changes

You might notice a little tidbit we left in the build, the upper playfield wood component. You can add this to your playfields if you want. It will save, but it won't be of much use at this point. The Steam Workshop integration demanded all of our attention but barring any issues we're going to get back to working on the fun stuff. Believe us when we say, Steam Workshop integration is a massive pain in the!