- Fixed a bug with playspace centering
- Improved climbing, you can fling yourself up and you will automatically clamber on to the ledge when you're close enough now
- If you jump off the airship you will respawn now
- Painted the supply box & the delivery box in the Hills base camp
- Monsters now move around a bit in-between attacks
- Fixed a small bug where your stamina kept draining even after having stopped sprinting
Quest Together update for 24 September 2023
Minor patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
