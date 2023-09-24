 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quest Together update for 24 September 2023

Minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12266169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with playspace centering
  • Improved climbing, you can fling yourself up and you will automatically clamber on to the ledge when you're close enough now
  • If you jump off the airship you will respawn now
  • Painted the supply box & the delivery box in the Hills base camp
  • Monsters now move around a bit in-between attacks
  • Fixed a small bug where your stamina kept draining even after having stopped sprinting

Changed files in this update

Quest Together Content Depot 1070841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link