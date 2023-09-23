V1.0.22 Update

Adjustment

When the blood is full, the picking range of the blood bottle is greatly reduced to prevent miseating

When the CD is full, the picking range of the energy bottle is greatly reduced to prevent miseating

Adjusted the campfire UI effect

In the event of a blood seizure event, the minimum amount will not be less than 150 blood, to ensure that you will not die because of the accident

Artifact random entries display optimization

Bugfix

Fixed node routes in Chapter 2 map being too close together

Fixed an issue where Lightning Chain ability could not break the barrel

Fixed special level enemy level bug

Fixed crashes caused by memory access errors

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "