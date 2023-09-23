 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

神器行者：奥罗瑞恩传奇 Playtest update for 23 September 2023

V1.0.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12266122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustment

  • When the blood is full, the picking range of the blood bottle is greatly reduced to prevent miseating
  • When the CD is full, the picking range of the energy bottle is greatly reduced to prevent miseating
  • Adjusted the campfire UI effect
  • In the event of a blood seizure event, the minimum amount will not be less than 150 blood, to ensure that you will not die because of the accident
  • Artifact random entries display optimization

Bugfix

  • Fixed node routes in Chapter 2 map being too close together
  • Fixed an issue where Lightning Chain ability could not break the barrel
  • Fixed special level enemy level bug
  • Fixed crashes caused by memory access errors

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2536541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link