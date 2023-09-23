- Added ability to edit the Rookie Draft Pool
- Fixed issue where playoff appearances weren't counted in Custom Playoffs
- Automatically sets Postseason to Custom if that's the only option available
- Added new options for tweaking defensive fatigue and resting
- Career list of past seasons, passing leader is now by yards rather than QB Rating
- Single Season can now export to base league
- Added Team Mascot to many more places
- Players no longer retire in the initial cuts phase, so they're available, regardless of OVR
Pro Strategy Football 2024 update for 23 September 2023
Version 1.2.0 (2024092301), 9/23/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
