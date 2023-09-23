 Skip to content

Pro Strategy Football 2024 update for 23 September 2023

Version 1.2.0 (2024092301), 9/23/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12266090

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to edit the Rookie Draft Pool
  • Fixed issue where playoff appearances weren't counted in Custom Playoffs
  • Automatically sets Postseason to Custom if that's the only option available
  • Added new options for tweaking defensive fatigue and resting
  • Career list of past seasons, passing leader is now by yards rather than QB Rating
  • Single Season can now export to base league
  • Added Team Mascot to many more places
  • Players no longer retire in the initial cuts phase, so they're available, regardless of OVR

Changed files in this update

