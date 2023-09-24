 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kselebox update for 24 September 2023

Update 0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12266084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • New map: Island
  • Items: Wooden Storage
  • Pyrotechnics: Electricity Bomb, Bomb
  • Transport: Floating raft
  • Clothes: Sunglasses
  • New music for radio
  • 2 new ball variations
  • Templates for a floating raft, electric bomb, trailer, truck in the item editor

Fixed:

  • Problem with mods loading
  • Problem when a mine instantly exploded in space
  • Problem when the mine reacted to the laser
  • Problem when Cannon accepted different types of cartridges
  • Problem when eggs flew out of the flipped egg cannon on the wrong side

Changed files in this update

Kselebox Content Depot 1687981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link