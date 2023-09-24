Update 0.9.3

Added:
- New map: Island
- Items: Wooden Storage
- Pyrotechnics: Electricity Bomb, Bomb
- Transport: Floating raft
- Clothes: Sunglasses
- New music for radio
- 2 new ball variations
- Templates for a floating raft, electric bomb, trailer, truck in the item editor
Fixed:
- Problem with mods loading
- Problem when a mine instantly exploded in space
- Problem when the mine reacted to the laser
- Problem when Cannon accepted different types of cartridges
- Problem when eggs flew out of the flipped egg cannon on the wrong side
Changed files in this update