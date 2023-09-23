-
Fixed bug with sprinting where if you stand still and tap SHIFT, when you try to walk again you'll sprint instead.
Fixed a bug with airdrop system: if your timing is bad, the airdrop will time out while you are still near it
Fixed a bug with airdrop system: you receive a notice for airdrop even though the airdrop is scheduled way in the future
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 23 September 2023
Update 1.72-2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
