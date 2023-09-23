Hello Community,

I would like to inform you that I have recently performed a small update to make some improvements. I have specifically addressed the issue with the torch and flashlight. In this context, I have revised the keybindings. You can now toggle the flashlight on and off as usual using the F key, but also with the G key. Additionally, you have the option to customize this key to your preferences in the input settings.

I want to point out that there is currently an issue with saving the input settings, although they should normally be saved. This is not working as expected at the moment. I kindly ask for your patience and understanding as I work to resolve this issue.

A heartfelt thank you to all users who continuously report issues and provide feedback to improve the quality of this game.

I wish you all continued enjoyment while playing!

Top Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218460/Bunny_Guys/

Discord

In Discord you have the possibility to follow the development and ask questions. https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr

Follow me on social media!