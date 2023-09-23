 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 23 September 2023

Added French, Traditional Chinese Machine Translation

Share · View all patches · Build 12265975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No other changes in this patch, only the new added French and Traditional Chinese translations.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1632752 Depot 1632752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link