v0.4.176.4( September 24 - 2023 )
- New banner added
- More hitable surfaces
- Save game optimizations
- River gate optimizations and fixes
- Remove initial teleport spell unlock state for new game
- Blend out unit UI stats over distance
- Fixing player water ripple effect spawn bug
- More god stone additions
- Fixing invisible loot boxes
- Adding different forest animal types
- Fixing winter snow amount
- River map tile adjustments
- Make river map accessible in caves
- Vines added to ruins
- Allow to save and load in dungeons
- Save player torch state
Changed files in this update