Dreadful River update for 23 September 2023

v0.4.176.4

23 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.176.4( September 24 - 2023 )

  • New banner added
  • More hitable surfaces
  • Save game optimizations
  • River gate optimizations and fixes
  • Remove initial teleport spell unlock state for new game
  • Blend out unit UI stats over distance
  • Fixing player water ripple effect spawn bug
  • More god stone additions
  • Fixing invisible loot boxes
  • Adding different forest animal types
  • Fixing winter snow amount
  • River map tile adjustments
  • Make river map accessible in caves
  • Vines added to ruins
  • Allow to save and load in dungeons
  • Save player torch state

