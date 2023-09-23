 Skip to content

Rilla Shotgun update for 23 September 2023

New Enemy Release

Build 12265973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.96

-Added Level 12
-New Crawler Enemy
-Added Stick Drift Mode
-Added normal refill to Chainsword even when not empty
-Fixed player flinging from Flying Skulls with Chainsword attached

