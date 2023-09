Share · View all patches · Build 12265913 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 22:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Office Affairs Build Update v1.01.02

This is a minor content patch that addresses fixes in various scene renders and animations that contains visual bugs or glitches.

Additionally the conditions to reward the sex scene with the MC boss, Angela, have been edited to ensure the scene can be accessed with the responses :

In scene 38 with Eric "Consider dating Angela" and Scene 56 Angela Office "Convince Angela of Chemistry"