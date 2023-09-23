 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 23 September 2023

Fixed Multiplayer bugs!

Build 12265886

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there. Just a quick fix for the multiplayer issues.

The double bug and losing everything bug is finally gone.

All you have to do now is update your character in the main menu and save it and everything is fine :D

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
