Alien Arena 7.71.6 has been released!

Several updates have been done:

There is now a filter in the server list to show active servers only

It's easier to see the number of real players in the server list

The server list sorts on player count + ping by default

The newsfeed can show colors now

The antilag code has been optimized

Note:

This only applies to windows users. Linux users can find alternative ways on https://www.alienarena.org.