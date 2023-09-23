Huge gameplay patch :)

Patch notes:

This time ive been working on some big changes. Mainly gameplay and interface. I wanted to make the gameplay more of a souls-like / lite experience mixed with battlefield elements. So it's focused on 1v1 combat vs bots, but still in a large map, kind of sandbox, and i think im slowly getting there, but there is still a bit of way lol. So yea here goes:

Gameplay

Player can now dodge when an enemy is close - press space bar in any direction you're moving.

Player can do a roll to avoid incoming attacks - press left control button

Added quicker attacks for the player

-Attacks will reset after 0.6 seconds

-Can still combo if you press attack button quickly before it resets

Added a lock on / targeting ability - Press F to lock on - flick mouse left or right to change targets

Added healing potions, press R to heal 40% hp in combat

Added 3 new enemies

-Dual wielding mercenary

-Knight with sword and shield

-Knight with a two handed sword

Updated the animations when getting hit - will now play an on hit animation and lock controls for a short second

Added blood effects when getting hit

Added health bar for enemies

Removed friendly fire / damage

Removed destructible gate

Changed shield blocking - now when blocking it blocks 90% of damage and rest is taken to the hp.

Enemies should target player less often

Fixed ragdoll bug where bots would get stuck when moving through.

Adjusted damage for more balance

Bots should target eachother more frequently and not get stuck so much.

Bots will randomly pick a spot on the map and move to it, to avoid clustering.

Interface:

Added a minimap, now you can see objectives and enemies in real time

Added a scoreboard, track kills and score - Press and hold TAB

Added a spawn and overview map for conquest mode - now when you die you can press M to choose a new place to spawn at

Moved the player HUD around to make it more readable

Added shield durability bar to shield icon - now you can tell when your shield is getting destroyed

Removed flashing damage effect

Removed combat log

Removed objectives hud

Added a death screen when dying

Changed stamina bar, now it will drain and then restore quicker

Added FPS counter in settings menu

Graphics

Adjust graphics from day to night theme

Reduced volumetric fog as it was causing lag

Adjusted graphic settings and shadows for better performance

Known bugs: