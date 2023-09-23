 Skip to content

Medieval Arms update for 23 September 2023

Huge gameplay patch :)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:
This time ive been working on some big changes. Mainly gameplay and interface. I wanted to make the gameplay more of a souls-like / lite experience mixed with battlefield elements. So it's focused on 1v1 combat vs bots, but still in a large map, kind of sandbox, and i think im slowly getting there, but there is still a bit of way lol. So yea here goes:

Gameplay

  • Player can now dodge when an enemy is close - press space bar in any direction you're moving.
  • Player can do a roll to avoid incoming attacks - press left control button
  • Added quicker attacks for the player
  • -Attacks will reset after 0.6 seconds
  • -Can still combo if you press attack button quickly before it resets
  • Added a lock on / targeting ability - Press F to lock on - flick mouse left or right to change targets
  • Added healing potions, press R to heal 40% hp in combat
  • Added 3 new enemies
  • -Dual wielding mercenary
  • -Knight with sword and shield
  • -Knight with a two handed sword
  • Updated the animations when getting hit - will now play an on hit animation and lock controls for a short second
  • Added blood effects when getting hit
  • Added health bar for enemies
  • Removed friendly fire / damage
  • Removed destructible gate
  • Changed shield blocking - now when blocking it blocks 90% of damage and rest is taken to the hp.
  • Enemies should target player less often
  • Fixed ragdoll bug where bots would get stuck when moving through.
  • Adjusted damage for more balance
  • Bots should target eachother more frequently and not get stuck so much.
  • Bots will randomly pick a spot on the map and move to it, to avoid clustering.

Interface:

  • Added a minimap, now you can see objectives and enemies in real time
  • Added a scoreboard, track kills and score - Press and hold TAB
  • Added a spawn and overview map for conquest mode - now when you die you can press M to choose a new place to spawn at
  • Moved the player HUD around to make it more readable
  • Added shield durability bar to shield icon - now you can tell when your shield is getting destroyed
  • Removed flashing damage effect
  • Removed combat log
  • Removed objectives hud
  • Added a death screen when dying
  • Changed stamina bar, now it will drain and then restore quicker
  • Added FPS counter in settings menu

Graphics

  • Adjust graphics from day to night theme
  • Reduced volumetric fog as it was causing lag
  • Adjusted graphic settings and shadows for better performance

Known bugs:

  • Bots will sometimes not respawn or get stuck in their spawn area.
  • Bots will sometimes get stuck on walls, but they move again.
  • Bots will idle in areas, but they are still functioning. They are just set to walk to random places around the map.
  • Random blood when playing archer class.

