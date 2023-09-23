 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 23 September 2023

Patch 1.54

Build 12265838

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased gamepad dead zone on Defensa levels.
  • Base damage voice lines will play less often.
  • Fixed issue with seed not spawning terror stalks.

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
