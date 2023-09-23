New Items 2.1.00.0

Changelog / Patch notes
New Unlockable Items
- Added 10 new items that can be unlocked through achievements. Check the in-game achievements menu for details on how to unlock them.
10 New Items
- Module Extractor: Picking up an upgrade point now grants +1 upgrade chip.
- Rapid Deflection Field: +20 Armor when moving.
- Mobile Healing Beacon: +4/s Health Regeneration when moving.
- Cybernetic Evasion Enhancer: Leveling up grants +30% dodge chance for 3 seconds.
- Exo-Boss Recovery Module: Killing a Boss grants +20/s Health regeneration for 5 seconds.
- Armor Vitality Syphon: Picking up the Chronoshield regenerates 50 Health.
- Magnetic Firestorm Amplifier: Picking up the Inferno Barrage grants +50% Magnet Range for 5 seconds.
- Experience Velocity Drive: Picking up the Fervent Surge grants +50% XP increase for 5 seconds.
- Rapid-Critical Fusion Module: +10% Critical Damage +5% Weapon Fire Rate.
- Duplication Matrix: Doubles the non-weapon rewards of the weapon cache.
Core Upgrades Balance Adjustments
- Loot Amplifier: Starting cost increased to 15 instead of 8.
- Infinite Resources: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
- Undying Tenacity: Now gives +100 max health per level instead of +250.
- Eternal Firepower: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
- Unyielding Strike: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
- Incessant Growth: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
Quality Of Life
- Added a cooldown indicator to the HUD for the dash ability.
- Renamed "Upgrade" to "Upgrade Points" for improved clarity and understanding.
- Nanoheal Module: The bonus has been rephrased from "+20% Health Bonuses" to "+20% Boost To Health Pickups" for better understanding.
- Metaflux Nanocapsule: The bonus has been rephrased from "+400 Health" to "Restores 400 Health" for better understanding.
Upgrades Menu
Reworked the functionality of the reset button in the upgrades menu.
- After unlocking the core upgrades, the reset button now only resets the core upgrades.
- Clicking the reset button again will reset the platform upgrades.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the maxed out item was reappearing in loot box selection choices, even though it shouldn't have.
- Fixed the issue where the dash ability's 5-second cooldown was not working, allowing players to have infinite dashes.
