Symmodance update for 23 September 2023

New Items 2.1.00.0

Build 12265832 · Last edited by Wendy

New Unlockable Items

  • Added 10 new items that can be unlocked through achievements. Check the in-game achievements menu for details on how to unlock them.
10 New Items
  • Module Extractor: Picking up an upgrade point now grants +1 upgrade chip.
  • Rapid Deflection Field: +20 Armor when moving.
  • Mobile Healing Beacon: +4/s Health Regeneration when moving.
  • Cybernetic Evasion Enhancer: Leveling up grants +30% dodge chance for 3 seconds.
  • Exo-Boss Recovery Module: Killing a Boss grants +20/s Health regeneration for 5 seconds.
  • Armor Vitality Syphon: Picking up the Chronoshield regenerates 50 Health.
  • Magnetic Firestorm Amplifier: Picking up the Inferno Barrage grants +50% Magnet Range for 5 seconds.
  • Experience Velocity Drive: Picking up the Fervent Surge grants +50% XP increase for 5 seconds.
  • Rapid-Critical Fusion Module: +10% Critical Damage +5% Weapon Fire Rate.
  • Duplication Matrix: Doubles the non-weapon rewards of the weapon cache.

Core Upgrades Balance Adjustments

  • Loot Amplifier: Starting cost increased to 15 instead of 8.
  • Infinite Resources: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
  • Undying Tenacity: Now gives +100 max health per level instead of +250.
  • Eternal Firepower: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
  • Unyielding Strike: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.
  • Incessant Growth: Starting cost increased to 10 instead of 5.

Quality Of Life

  • Added a cooldown indicator to the HUD for the dash ability.
  • Renamed "Upgrade" to "Upgrade Points" for improved clarity and understanding.
  • Nanoheal Module: The bonus has been rephrased from "+20% Health Bonuses" to "+20% Boost To Health Pickups" for better understanding.
  • Metaflux Nanocapsule: The bonus has been rephrased from "+400 Health" to "Restores 400 Health" for better understanding.

Upgrades Menu

  • Reworked the functionality of the reset button in the upgrades menu.

    • After unlocking the core upgrades, the reset button now only resets the core upgrades.
    • Clicking the reset button again will reset the platform upgrades.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the maxed out item was reappearing in loot box selection choices, even though it shouldn't have.
  • Fixed the issue where the dash ability's 5-second cooldown was not working, allowing players to have infinite dashes.

Changed files in this update

