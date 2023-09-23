Share · View all patches · Build 12265792 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 17:06:05 UTC by Wendy

What's NEW in Version a.6.0.1

Autosave v2

The auto-save feature has been upgraded to further prevent loss of save data due to catastrophic shutdown (such as a power-outage). This new feature is automatic and doesn't require any action on the player's part.

General

NEW! Academy Yuka skin added.

skin added. Turtle Shell item reworked.

item reworked. Shield and Barrier visuals updated.

The Endless mode's clear condition (how long you need to survive in order for the run to be counted as a stage clear) changed from 30 mins >>> 20 mins.

Bedrock added to map pool (now Forest, Darkwood, The Deep, Bedrock).

Bugs/Misc

Fixed an issue where stage select did not properly sync visuals.

Fixed incorrect health values for Darkwood's first three (3) bosses.

first three (3) bosses. Fixed a rare bug with controller and badge menus.

Fixed Kevin's plants not properly despawning during co-op.

plants not properly despawning during co-op. Wolf's Territory sound effect temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue.

sound effect temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue. Fixed the Endless mode's results screen not displaying the correct time elapsed.

