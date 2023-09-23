 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mobmania update for 23 September 2023

Version a.6.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12265792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.6.0.1

Autosave v2

The auto-save feature has been upgraded to further prevent loss of save data due to catastrophic shutdown (such as a power-outage). This new feature is automatic and doesn't require any action on the player's part.

General

  • NEW! Academy Yuka skin added.
  • Turtle Shell item reworked.
  • Shield and Barrier visuals updated.
  • The Endless mode's clear condition (how long you need to survive in order for the run to be counted as a stage clear) changed from 30 mins >>> 20 mins.

  • Bedrock added to map pool (now Forest, Darkwood, The Deep, Bedrock).

Bugs/Misc

  • Fixed an issue where stage select did not properly sync visuals.
  • Fixed incorrect health values for Darkwood's first three (3) bosses.
  • Fixed a rare bug with controller and badge menus.
  • Fixed Kevin's plants not properly despawning during co-op.
  • Wolf's Territory sound effect temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue.
  • Fixed the Endless mode's results screen not displaying the correct time elapsed.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2099221 Depot 2099221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link