What's NEW in Version a.6.0.1
Autosave v2
The auto-save feature has been upgraded to further prevent loss of save data due to catastrophic shutdown (such as a power-outage). This new feature is automatic and doesn't require any action on the player's part.
General
- NEW! Academy Yuka skin added.
- Turtle Shell item reworked.
- Shield and Barrier visuals updated.
- The Endless mode's clear condition (how long you need to survive in order for the run to be counted as a stage clear) changed from 30 mins >>> 20 mins.
- Bedrock added to map pool (now Forest, Darkwood, The Deep, Bedrock).
Bugs/Misc
- Fixed an issue where stage select did not properly sync visuals.
- Fixed incorrect health values for Darkwood's first three (3) bosses.
- Fixed a rare bug with controller and badge menus.
- Fixed Kevin's plants not properly despawning during co-op.
- Wolf's Territory sound effect temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue.
- Fixed the Endless mode's results screen not displaying the correct time elapsed.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
