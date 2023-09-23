 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminal 81 update for 23 September 2023

Terminal 81 - 1.2.8 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 12265761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-At the request of many people, I created a system that makes it so that when you drink a soft drink or energy drink, you have infinite stamina for a few seconds (Estevão , greetings)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2444471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2444472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link