-At the request of many people, I created a system that makes it so that when you drink a soft drink or energy drink, you have infinite stamina for a few seconds (Estevão , greetings)
Terminal 81 update for 23 September 2023
Terminal 81 - 1.2.8 Patch Note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2444471
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2444472
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update