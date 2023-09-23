New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.567_Scourge_Civil_War

This one is quite small, aside from mods. There are a few bugfixes and RadiantPhoenix which are not yet fully documented in the release notes, but those are fairly small.

There are some inwork things on several mods as well, but then the completed things are mainly from Badger on his Sidekicks mod. This includes a new Scourge Civil War faction, and some notable balance improvements in general.

Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is more up to date than it was, but a lot is still to-be-revealed. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll be resuming having alpha testers within the near future, but the exact timeline is no longer certain. It probably will be sometime in October, but no promises; sorry about the shifting estimates. That said, stuff with that game is really continuing to build in an exciting way, and I can't wait to show more soon. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5