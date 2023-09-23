Update V1.0.4 Is Now Live - World Trade Center Now Fully Accessible

V1.0.4 Update is now LIVE!

New York City Map Updates

-All subway station exits now fully open. Each exit brings you to an exciting new part of the map.

-World Trade Center Complex fully OPEN. You can spawn all over the complex as well as behind it. The complex is designed as it looked back in 2000.

-Police station right by the mall entrance for WTC. Fully open, with an ammo bin to restock your weapons on the second floor.

-Fire Station is open as well with access to its roof by WTC 7.

-Church added to the side of the police station which is also fully accessible.

-Construction site on the other side of WTC 7 is fully accessible with access to many of its floors. The upper floors give snipers a vantage point to look to the east and west of the map.

-Construction site next to the church is also fully accessible with access to it's roof. You have views into the WTC complex and stair cases for clear vantage points.

-Museum is also now open with spawn points outside. Fully accessible with balcony access to have a clear vantage point of the street.

-New sidewalks, streets, light posts all around the map to give you easy access to run around and explore.

-Apartment buildings added around the map as well

MINOR UPDATES TO SOUND, LIGHTING ON ALL MAPS AS WELL AS OPTIMIZATION OF THE GAME

RECOMMENDED TO PLAY WITH MEDIUM OR HIGH GRAPHIC SETTINGS. ULTRA SETTINGS IS RESERVED FOR THOSE RUNNING 24GB GPU'S

Enjoy