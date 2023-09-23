Update 0.9.0: Magdalena

The new content update is now live!

This update features a new love interest – Magdalena and corresponding content (story, sex scenes, locations, gallery entries, extras, etc.). On top of that, 4 new achievements have been added and “Torn Apart” achievement replaced with “Keen Reader” achievement as it no longer made sense after expanding the story (this means if you already had “Torn Apart” unlocked, “Keen Reader” will unlock automatically.

Other than that, we’ve added many additional bug fixes and quality of life improvements (such as rearranging the Story Gallery in order of unlocking).

As this is a major update, some new bugs may appear. Please report them to us as soon as you can in our Early Access Bug Megathread or send us an email to support@digitalseductions.com for generally faster response.

Note 1: older save files are not compatible with this version of the game.

If your game was automatically updated and you still want to finish an existing playthrough, you can revert the game to the previous version by using the "legacy" beta branch. In order to activate it, go to the game's "Properties..." (by clicking the cog icon) -> "Betas" and select "legacy" (remember to switch back to the default game build once you no longer require the legacy version).

Note 2: Game Guide isn't up to date yet, but will be very soon.

Note 3: With this update we realized Steam made changes to achievement API causing achievements to fail unlocking. This may have been going on for a while now.

Thankfully we have a solution, so if you have in-game achievements that aren't synchronized with Steam achievements, press F10 on the main menu screen to initiate the synchronization process. Just make sure to have the game fully updated (we had a few micro updates today to resolve the achievement issue) before doing this preferrably by restarting the Steam client.

Till next time!

Digital Seductions Team