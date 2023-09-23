 Skip to content

My SuperMarket update for 23 September 2023

09/23 - 2nd floor, new products and shelves

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello cash register wizards!!! 🛒🧙‍♀️🧙

For those of you who haven't joined our discord yet,, you can do it here!!

Before I tell you all the new things that have been added these two weeks, I'd like to thank you all for the amazing support ❤️ You are amazing!!

In the future, I'll be providing a roadmap of all the things I still want to bring to the game, along with the amazing feedback and ideas you all gave during these first two months of Early Access! �

What's coming next?

  • Delivery Services - New delivery service where you will be able to fulfill and ship some online orders!
  • Employee Improvements - Filters and priorities for each employee.
  • More Furniture & Player Cosmetics - More customization to your character and also furniture to make your store unique with your own style 😁 Maybe some pets 🤔?

New Features

2nd Floor

The 2nd floor is now open!

New Products

New products added to Fruits & Vegetables category:

  • Pear
  • Onion
  • Lettuce
  • Banana
  • Kiwi
New Shelves

Two new shelves are added to the catalog!
A cheaper one that handles less products and a bigger one that handles two types of products in the same shelf!

  • Small Shelf
  • Large Shelf
Products/Shelf Assignment
  • After unlocking staff, players can now open the configuration of any shelf.
  • In the configurations, players can drag and drop the product they want to assign to that shelf.
  • Staff will take care of all the process of removing the products and placing the new assigned product 😎

This will also be applied to the storage racks in the future patch!

Other issues

  • Fixed problem with lighting in low quality settings.
  • Updated the icons on the products tablet application.

Hope to have more feedback on all it's new and any other ideas you have ❤️

