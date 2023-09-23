09/23 - 2nd floor, new products and shelves

Hello cash register wizards!!! 🛒🧙‍♀️🧙

For those of you who haven't joined our discord yet,, you can do it here!!

Before I tell you all the new things that have been added these two weeks, I'd like to thank you all for the amazing support ❤️ You are amazing!!

In the future, I'll be providing a roadmap of all the things I still want to bring to the game, along with the amazing feedback and ideas you all gave during these first two months of Early Access! �

What's coming next?

Delivery Services - New delivery service where you will be able to fulfill and ship some online orders!

- New delivery service where you will be able to fulfill and ship some online orders! Employee Improvements - Filters and priorities for each employee.

- Filters and priorities for each employee. More Furniture & Player Cosmetics - More customization to your character and also furniture to make your store unique with your own style 😁 Maybe some pets 🤔?

New Features

2nd Floor

The 2nd floor is now open!



New Products

New products added to Fruits & Vegetables category:

Pear

Pear Onion

Onion Lettuce

Lettuce Banana

Banana Kiwi

New Shelves

Two new shelves are added to the catalog!

A cheaper one that handles less products and a bigger one that handles two types of products in the same shelf!

Small Shelf

Small Shelf Large Shelf

Products/Shelf Assignment

After unlocking staff, players can now open the configuration of any shelf.

In the configurations, players can drag and drop the product they want to assign to that shelf.

Staff will take care of all the process of removing the products and placing the new assigned product 😎

This will also be applied to the storage racks in the future patch!

Other issues

Fixed problem with lighting in low quality settings.

Updated the icons on the products tablet application.

Hope to have more feedback on all it's new and any other ideas you have ❤️