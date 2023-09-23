09/23 - 2nd floor, new products and shelves

Hello cash register wizards!!! 🛒🧙♀️🧙
For those of you who haven't joined our discord yet,, you can do it here!!
Before I tell you all the new things that have been added these two weeks, I'd like to thank you all for the amazing support ❤️ You are amazing!!
In the future, I'll be providing a roadmap of all the things I still want to bring to the game, along with the amazing feedback and ideas you all gave during these first two months of Early Access! �
What's coming next?
- Delivery Services - New delivery service where you will be able to fulfill and ship some online orders!
- Employee Improvements - Filters and priorities for each employee.
- More Furniture & Player Cosmetics - More customization to your character and also furniture to make your store unique with your own style 😁 Maybe some pets 🤔?
New Features
2nd Floor
The 2nd floor is now open!
New Products
New products added to Fruits & Vegetables category:
- Pear
- Onion
- Lettuce
- Banana
- Kiwi
New Shelves
Two new shelves are added to the catalog!
A cheaper one that handles less products and a bigger one that handles two types of products in the same shelf!
- Small Shelf
- Large Shelf
Products/Shelf Assignment
- After unlocking staff, players can now open the configuration of any shelf.
- In the configurations, players can drag and drop the product they want to assign to that shelf.
- Staff will take care of all the process of removing the products and placing the new assigned product 😎
This will also be applied to the storage racks in the future patch!
Other issues
- Fixed problem with lighting in low quality settings.
- Updated the icons on the products tablet application.
Hope to have more feedback on all it's new and any other ideas you have ❤️
