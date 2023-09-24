 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 24 September 2023

v0.8.1

Highlights

  • Many improvements to resources, storage, products sold and runner crew

Other Updates

  • Add proper delivery positions to pizza / fast food truck
  • Allow Products and Resource Types to be stored as data instead of relying on built-in types
  • Store loaded resource source object and ensure it's not used to deliver same resources back to
  • Make sure character already carrying resources don't disappear when those resources can't be delivered anywhere
  • Allow multiple crew to be allocated to a single intent position (restocking objects)
  • Fix Storage Object save / load from file

