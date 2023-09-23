 Skip to content

Countess in Crimson update for 23 September 2023

Update 0.9.0 Patch Notes

Build 12265425

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new love interest – Magdalena and related content (story, sex scenes, locations, gallery entries, extras, etc.).
  • Added 4 new achievements.
  • Adjusted Personality Trait system to account for new content.
  • Rearranged achievement unlocks to better match them thematically.
  • Rearranged the Gallery to match the unlocking order.
  • Modified some existing dialogue to be consistent with newly added content.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash due to running with unlimited framerate (the framerate cap is now set to 60).
  • Added minor fixes and improvements.

