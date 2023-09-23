Update 0.9.0 Patch Notes

- Added a new love interest – Magdalena and related content (story, sex scenes, locations, gallery entries, extras, etc.).
- Added 4 new achievements.
- Adjusted Personality Trait system to account for new content.
- Rearranged achievement unlocks to better match them thematically.
- Rearranged the Gallery to match the unlocking order.
- Modified some existing dialogue to be consistent with newly added content.
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash due to running with unlimited framerate (the framerate cap is now set to 60).
- Added minor fixes and improvements.
