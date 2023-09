Share · View all patches · Build 12265407 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.4.137 (really should be perfectly compatible with ver 136)

I didn't update the trader to sell the new (C)etacean (AT)tachments like the turbine, pencils, vacuum, faucet.

Also fixed an issue with the "Retreat to Fork" option where everyone but the host would get dropped.

Fixed a text wrapping issue.

Defined a previously undefined color palette.