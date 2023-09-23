Hint & Bug Fix Update

Hi, Fearless Explorers!

We want to express our deepest thanks for your unwavering support. Your feedback has been invaluable, and we're excited to bring you the latest Fantôme update.

Update Highlights:

Hints Enabled: Navigate the horrors with ease as we introduce the long-awaited hint enable option. Unravel the mysteries of Fantôme like never before.

Bug Fixes: We've been hard at work exorcising bugs, ensuring a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience. Say goodbye to pesky colliders and erratic footsteps.

Sneak Peek: Get a tantalizing glimpse of our another work-in-progress boss room. Brace yourself for an even more heart-pounding encounter in the depths of Fantôme.

Once again, thank you for being a part of our Fantôme community. Your support fuels our journey into the unknown. Dive back into the terror, and let's conquer it together!