What's Changed
Just a quick fix missed in the move to automated builds.
🪲🔨 Bug Fixes
Updated package.json to remove window frame by @flashdim in #50
Full Changelog: v0.51-beta...v0.51.1-beta
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update