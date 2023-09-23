 Skip to content

Kin's Chronicle update for 23 September 2023

v0.51.1-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12265392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's Changed

Just a quick fix missed in the move to automated builds.

🪲🔨 Bug Fixes

Updated package.json to remove window frame by @flashdim in #50
Full Changelog: v0.51-beta...v0.51.1-beta

Changed files in this update

Kin's Chronicle Depot 1617801
  • Loading history…
