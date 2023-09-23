Hot Fix - v1.0.27

Hey Oracles,
Just a minor hot fix to fix Sothis gameplay experience.
Hot Fix
-
Fixed max. Sands of Time with wrong value, it should be 50 instead of 100.
-
Leonardo Castanho, community manager and lead dev of Astrea
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey Oracles,
Just a minor hot fix to fix Sothis gameplay experience.
Hot Fix
Fixed max. Sands of Time with wrong value, it should be 50 instead of 100.
Leonardo Castanho, community manager and lead dev of Astrea
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update