Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles update for 23 September 2023

Hot Fix - v1.0.27

Build 12265389

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Oracles,

Just a minor hot fix to fix Sothis gameplay experience.

Hot Fix

  • Fixed max. Sands of Time with wrong value, it should be 50 instead of 100.

  • Leonardo Castanho, community manager and lead dev of Astrea

