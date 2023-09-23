Hotfix 1.0.9a

QOL
- Summon’s abilities (Tank, Backstab) should now appear on the orb tooltip.
Bugfixes
Most Important Fixes
- Fixed a softlock that happened on Boss Lootbox and Chest Rewards if your UI scale were above 100% (Thanks Arkuktor)
- Fixed a softlock that would happen when effects that targeted random characters could not execute because there were no possible targets to execute the effect. (Thanks Coel)
- Potentially fixed a softlock that happened when moving invalid characters.
Functionality
- Fixed issue where effects that drew orbs at the same time that Magnetic orbs would be added to hand could draw the same Magnetic orbs that were already supposed to be added to the hand. (Making so that effects like Please Come Home seemed like they didn’t trigger)
- Magnetic Crystal orbs are now always drawn alongside your first hand.
- Improved button collision issues on some UI scales.
Audiovisual
- Fixed stacked artifacts getting out of frame.
- Fixed pet hats showing up fully black at intersections. (Specifically The Jungle and The Mansion)
