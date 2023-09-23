Message of Thanks and Game Updates from Glasscannon Team

Hey Island Architects!

First of all, we would like to express our immense gratitude to all of you for supporting our small team and trying out our game. A special round of applause to everyone who provided feedback and bug reports. These things help us refine the game further.

We were delighted to see that the game ran smoothly for most of you, with relatively few reported bugs. Among these, we have addressed the most critical ones in the first round.

Bug Fixes

Free Spot bug: In certain cases, free spots did not appear in specific positions even though they should have. Fixed.

Incorrect tile height display: After extended gameplay, there were instances where the displayed tile heights deviated from their actual values. Fixed.

Camera error: The camera did not track changes in sea level height, causing it to look underwater if the sea level rose significantly from its original position. Fixed.

AMD setups: Some players experienced game freezes at startup with AMD setups. Fixed.

Balance & Game Changes:

Ships and whales now provide only 1 point per move instead of 3.

Free spots will now be visible in positions where the current tile cannot be placed due to neighboring tiles. In such cases, an X will be visible on these free spots.

In the coming period, we will continue to work on fixing smaller bugs and balancing the game. Additionally, we are actively developing controller support. Good news for Steam Deck owners: our team will receive a Steam Deck in October, and we will immediately start working on Steam Deck support.

Cheers!

Glasscannon Team