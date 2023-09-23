 Skip to content

Yujiro's Mansion update for 23 September 2023

Controller Support/Camera Sensitivity Update

  • Added in Controller Support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers (only tested with Xbox, let me know how it is on PlayStation. Check the controls menu for all types of controller input).
  • Added a camera sensitivity and volume slider into the pause menu's for easier access.
  • Fixed the size of some entryways on the third and first floor as they were somewhat hard to get into.
  • Fixed sound and graphics settings seemingly resetting themselves. The volume slider should now control all the volume in the game properly.

