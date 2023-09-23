 Skip to content

Mihirha's Legacy update for 23 September 2023

New Version 1.8.5.9.05

Build 12265183

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Polished the Puzzle map that happens after the Misterious person reveal.
  • Added two decorative cinematics for NPCs to that same map.
  • Upgraded a Cutscene Animation, it looks better.

