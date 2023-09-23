 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Game start polishing patch

-New hidden interactions with the old gods have been added to the world.
-General polishing has been applied to the first 10 quests of the main storyline.
-The scene where Perun first arrives on Earth at Stribog's horn has been improved.
-The talents of starting characters have been updated to achieve better balance. The starting gear is also slightly worse than before.

