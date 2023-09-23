-New hidden interactions with the old gods have been added to the world.
-General polishing has been applied to the first 10 quests of the main storyline.
-The scene where Perun first arrives on Earth at Stribog's horn has been improved.
-The talents of starting characters have been updated to achieve better balance. The starting gear is also slightly worse than before.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 23 September 2023
Game start polishing patch
