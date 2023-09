Share · View all patches · Build 12265115 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 18:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Ho ho ho! The most wonderful time of the year is almost here

We are busy preparing the Christmas update.

This means new map, design and Christmas music!

The release date for this update will be announced in a few weeks. So keep a close eye on our community page ːsteamthumbsupː

BluePlanetGames