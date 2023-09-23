 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 23 September 2023

v1.1.6 Auto options

Build 12265102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added auto triggering of attractor and call of the void
  • In settings there are 2 more options to select as auto attractor or auto cotv
  • Selecting either of those will only trigger the special power if the weapon has 1 and is capable of activating.
  • If you keep it in manual mode activating by clicking the button or using the hotkey you set will set them off too.

