- Added auto triggering of attractor and call of the void
- In settings there are 2 more options to select as auto attractor or auto cotv
- Selecting either of those will only trigger the special power if the weapon has 1 and is capable of activating.
- If you keep it in manual mode activating by clicking the button or using the hotkey you set will set them off too.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 23 September 2023
v1.1.6 Auto options
Patchnotes via Steam Community
