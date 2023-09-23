Version 0.06c Released

Main updates:
- Gallery feature added
- Added support for Linux systems
- Added about 5000 words of new chapters
- Some minor changes not worth mentioning
About price adjustment:
As described in Early Access,
the game's price will increase as the content is refined until the game is officially released.
Thank you:
As of today, over 2000 players from around the world have purchased our game.
Only 11.8% of them chose to get a refund.
This has greatly encouraged us and boosted our confidence.
Due to a lack of manpower, we are unable to update the community frequently, but please believe that we are working hard.
Love you all.
Changed files in this update