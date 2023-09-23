 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Game Of Evolution - Season 1 update for 23 September 2023

Version 0.06c Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12265076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main updates:

  • Gallery feature added
  • Added support for Linux systems
  • Added about 5000 words of new chapters
  • Some minor changes not worth mentioning

About price adjustment:
As described in Early Access,
the game's price will increase as the content is refined until the game is officially released.

Thank you:
As of today, over 2000 players from around the world have purchased our game.
Only 11.8% of them chose to get a refund.
This has greatly encouraged us and boosted our confidence.

Due to a lack of manpower, we are unable to update the community frequently, but please believe that we are working hard.
Love you all.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2424661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link