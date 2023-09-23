Version 0.06c Released

Main updates:

Gallery feature added

Added support for Linux systems

Added about 5000 words of new chapters

Some minor changes not worth mentioning

About price adjustment:

As described in Early Access,

the game's price will increase as the content is refined until the game is officially released.

Thank you:

As of today, over 2000 players from around the world have purchased our game.

Only 11.8% of them chose to get a refund.

This has greatly encouraged us and boosted our confidence.

Due to a lack of manpower, we are unable to update the community frequently, but please believe that we are working hard.

Love you all.