Patch 0.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12265000 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 17:32:08 UTC by Wendy

V0.23

[NEW]

-Spray reward (+5 score for using a spray).

-VIP rank added for shop purchases (after relog).

-New spawnpoint for each team on Sudbury.

[FIXED]

-Sudbury hole behind crates.

-Sudbury hole on TEAM2 spawn next to the shop.

-Sekta hole behind King-Skeleton stairs.

-Rifle was visible behind walls when in player hands.

-Sudbury Bulletholes on trees.

-Bot's minigun fire effect re-positioned.

[CHANGED]

-Spawn Protection decreased from 5 to 3 seconds.

-AI is now recognizible by "Bot" prefix.