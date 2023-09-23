 Skip to content

M.E.A.T. Veterans update for 23 September 2023

Patch 0.23

Patch 0.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.23
[NEW]
-Spray reward (+5 score for using a spray).
-VIP rank added for shop purchases (after relog).
-New spawnpoint for each team on Sudbury.

[FIXED]
-Sudbury hole behind crates.
-Sudbury hole on TEAM2 spawn next to the shop.
-Sekta hole behind King-Skeleton stairs.
-Rifle was visible behind walls when in player hands.
-Sudbury Bulletholes on trees.
-Bot's minigun fire effect re-positioned.

[CHANGED]
-Spawn Protection decreased from 5 to 3 seconds.
-AI is now recognizible by "Bot" prefix.

