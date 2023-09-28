 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 28 September 2023

v 1.3.17 change list

Build 12264980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added compass in AA Gun view
• Tapping compass in Chart View turns boat to face currently selected target
• When submerging, boat becomes gradually less visible to enemy spotters until fully submerged
• Made enemy artillery better at aiming at small targets (like a sub’s sail)
• Fixed not being able to touch-select a small ship right next to a large ship
• Fixed AA Gun button not always being disabled when gun not available

