Mech Tech Playtest update for 23 September 2023

September 23rd Patch

September 23rd Patch



Campaign Mode Added!!

  • This is an early version, most planned features are not yet present.
  • This mode is meant for 1 to 4 players.
  • This has taken a lot of work so far, and has not yet been playtested. So any feedback would be appreciated! ːsteamhappyː

Revolver Mech Rework

  • The revolver mech's ability has been simplified for ease of use. "Chamber Spin" is now "Special Reload".
  • Shooting enemies builds combo. When you reload, your combos are now stored.
  • Up to 5 combos can be stored.
  • Double tap reload to "Special Reload". This will spend your stored combos to load more powerful bullets.
  • This special reload will happen automatically if you store 5 combos.
  • View the tips on the Mech-Select screen to learn more. (Press Y/Triangle/W to flip to the tips page)

Other Changes

  • New art for the Desert map!
  • Player portraits now shake when damaged.
  • Tips added to the Mech-Select screen. (Press Y/Triangle/W to flip to the tips page)
  • UI during mech gameplay updated for readability.
  • New animation on VS Screen
  • Corpse added for Microbots
  • Lots and lots of bugfixes

