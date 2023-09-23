September 23rd Patch

Campaign Mode Added!!
- This is an early version, most planned features are not yet present.
- This mode is meant for 1 to 4 players.
- This has taken a lot of work so far, and has not yet been playtested. So any feedback would be appreciated! ːsteamhappyː
Revolver Mech Rework
- The revolver mech's ability has been simplified for ease of use. "Chamber Spin" is now "Special Reload".
- Shooting enemies builds combo. When you reload, your combos are now stored.
- Up to 5 combos can be stored.
- Double tap reload to "Special Reload". This will spend your stored combos to load more powerful bullets.
- This special reload will happen automatically if you store 5 combos.
- View the tips on the Mech-Select screen to learn more. (Press Y/Triangle/W to flip to the tips page)
Other Changes
- New art for the Desert map!
- Player portraits now shake when damaged.
- Tips added to the Mech-Select screen. (Press Y/Triangle/W to flip to the tips page)
- UI during mech gameplay updated for readability.
- New animation on VS Screen
- Corpse added for Microbots
- Lots and lots of bugfixes
