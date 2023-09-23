v0.91 - 'Elites & Tweaks'

Focus of this update has been on tweaking the enemies/difficulty for later waves to avoid the session going on forever. But also got to put a

Which brings us to a very important first poll I'd like to make about endless: what do you like about endless?

The previous version with 10 waves was definitely too short and difficulty was not ramping up enough towards the final waves, current version does a better job up to the 20th wave, for those of you that go beyond that: at which point do you think the game gets hard enough to be satisfied with the run? (better to check out v0.91 first to answer this)

The reason I'm asking is because I'm thinking of going back to a finite amount of waves/stages, the more answers I get the more informed the final decision will be 🙏

All The Things

Viper Elites got their own icon and special (pew pew) gun

Frigates: main gun tweaking + new mini-jump behaviour

Wing Leaders: gun/damage tweaking

Adjusted tech progression and introduced tech limits for some upgrades, example: Valkyrie appears only from level 6 onwards

Missiles tweaking: more damage for Standard and Swarm (2 hits for aces and elites, 1 hit for Vipers and Rogues) + tweaking clip size

Combo system reworked to better account for missiles usage

Armor capped at max 200% (was 250%)

Removed Mechanic+

Finished Valkyrie model

Some new stats added to the Achievements page

That's it! 🫡