Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 23 September 2023

Patch 1.037

Patch 1.037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patches take a while because still settling in in that new place, sorry about that. Lots of moving stuff, furniture, etc...

Note about Unity stuff: So they did backtrack, that means I won't take down the game after whatever amount of sales happens for their threshold to kick in. However, I likely won't be using that engine for any of my future projects. Still, doesn't change the fact that I'll keep supporting this game regardless of what it runs in.

Changelog:
Save & Exit no longer overlaps with the items menu.
Items menu - now has a sub-menu that shows all collectibles that can be picked up on each level. (They are greyed out, and are colored when picked up.)
Huntress TOB - Fixed the button failing to load if the Huntress TOB was unlocked.

